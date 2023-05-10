Scarlett Johansson’s honest confession about losing role in Oscar-winning movie

 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson has recently explained why she felt disheartened after losing main role in Oscar-winning movie.

In a new interview with Variety, the Lost in Translation star revealed that she could not get the opportunity to star in Gravity.

“I got turned down for two roles – the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity,” said the 38-year-old.

The Prestige actress stated, “I had wanted that role so much.”

Describing her feeling after losing the role in Gravity, Scarlett mentioned that she felt “really frustrated and hopeless”.

“Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’” remarked the 38-year=old.

The Black Widow actress pointed out, “The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever.”

“I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?’” she added.

For the unversed, Sandra Bullock was cast in 2013 movie Gravity alongside George Clooney.

Meanwhile, Scarlett discussed about getting the role in the Iron Man sequel.

“That movie wasn’t going to move the needle forward in terms of how my character was written, but there was potential for what it could be – a potential for growth in subsequent films,” she concluded.

