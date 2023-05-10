 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Project K' release might delay: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Project K is expected to go on floor next year in January
'Project K' is expected to go on floor next year in January

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming big-budgeted film Project K release has been delayed.

A few days back, Amitabh got injured while shooting an action sequence for Project K. He suffered injuries to his rib and toe. The actor is now undergoing the recovery process.

However, the makers of Project K are not at all pressurizing him to resume work instantly, rather they are waiting for Big B to recover completely. Due to this reason, the shooting of Nag Ashwin’s directorial project has been delayed for an indefinite period.

Times of India reported: “It is still not clear how long it would take Bachchan saab to resume normal shooting, and the director (Nag Ashwin) and producers (Vyjayanthi Movies) are in no hurry.”

“They are putting no pressure on Bachchan saab to resume shooting. They will wait for as long as it takes. But it is unlikely now that Project K will make its January 2024 release date.”

As per the reports, Prabhas and Deepika have altered their Project K dates as they wait for the recovery of the veteran actor.

Project K marks as the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone with Prabhas, reports India Today. 

More From Showbiz:

Arjun Rampal officially announces his Telugu debut project 'NBK108'

Arjun Rampal officially announces his Telugu debut project 'NBK108'
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' makes it to New York IFF

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' makes it to New York IFF
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra' release postpones

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra' release postpones
Anurag Kashyap speaks in support of 'The Kerala Story'

Anurag Kashyap speaks in support of 'The Kerala Story'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes vocal about case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes vocal about case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui
Saba Qamar, Maya Ali among other celebrities lend support to Imran Khan after arrest

Saba Qamar, Maya Ali among other celebrities lend support to Imran Khan after arrest

Vivek Oberoi shares why he is being choosy in selecting projects

Vivek Oberoi shares why he is being choosy in selecting projects
Salman Khan receives death threats from guy named 'Goldy Brar'

Salman Khan receives death threats from guy named 'Goldy Brar'
Deepika Padukone shares bts photos from 'Piku' set on 'eighth anniversary'

Deepika Padukone shares bts photos from 'Piku' set on 'eighth anniversary'
Shahid Kapoor unveils how he bagged debut film 'Ishq Vishk'

Shahid Kapoor unveils how he bagged debut film 'Ishq Vishk'
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' trailer leaks before official release

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' trailer leaks before official release
Shekhar Kapur talks about suffering from 'Dyslexia'

Shekhar Kapur talks about suffering from 'Dyslexia'