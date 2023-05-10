Prince Harry had ‘very sad’ trip as Waleses ‘soaked up’ cheers at Coronation

Prince Harry attended the Coronation of his father King Charles III on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, but his whole London visit was merely 28 hours.

Writing in her comment piece for New.com.au, royal expert, Daniela Elser, that the duke of Sussex, 38, rather had a “very sad” trip meanwhile his brother William and his family “soaked up people’s adulation” over the Coronation weekend.

Prince Harry was reportedly driven directly to his Frogmore Cottage as soon as he landed in London on Friday ahead of the ceremony.

“While the Waleses soaked up the people’s adulation, grinning and bearing their way through endless selfies that day, Harry was facing what might have been a lonely, final dinner-for-one in his soon-to-be ex-home,” wrote Elser of the Windsor home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from in March of this year.

“All of which is to say, Harry was always in for a pretty grim weekend given he was about to come face-to-face with the relatives he sacrificed in the name of catharsis, mammon and Netflix’s share price. (Penguin Random House too.),” Elser continued.

Moreover, even at the Coronation, there wasn’t much warmth awaiting him. “Going into the coronation weekend, the chances of Harry and his wider family enjoying any sort of warm, tender moments involving hugs (or even handshakes) was about as likely as Princess Anne giving up her beloved subscription to Farm Equipment magazine.”

Moreover, Elser noted that that given this was likely Prince Harry’s last stay at Frogmore, the royal spent his “whole afternoon in the house of memories” rather than catching up with friends. Also, he may have gotten his payback of sorts.

“Like his previous trip to the UK in late March when Charles was ‘too busy’ to see Harry, this time around the Duke did not, based on the reporting, see his family for a second or moment outside of the Abbey.”