Robert De Niro ‘good with’ welcoming baby no. 7 at 79

American actor Robert De Niro weighs in on what it feels like to welcome a baby at the age of 79.

For those unversed, the famed star is already a dad to six children, and has welcomed his seventh just recently.

He broke the news right in the middle of an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada.

There, he explained how he has “seven actually” when asked for an update about his previous brood of six.

He also weighed in on everything behind the scenes, later during a promotional event for his upcoming movie About My Father.

There he offered some brief insight into the daily struggle, and admitted, “I'm ok with it. I'm good with it,” even though it “never gets easier.”

His costar for the upcoming movie, however, believes the newest edition to the De Niro family was welcomed via rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

His admissions where shared with Extra at the time, and believe “God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them.”

