Royals
Prince Harry to return to UK next month, Meghan Markle likely to join him

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will return to UK for another visit next month, first after King Charles coronation last week.

According to Hello, the Duke of Sussex upcoming visit will see him enter the witness box as part of a High Court trial with a tabloid newspaper publisher.

Prince Harry and other three lesser-known celebrities are suing the former publisher of the Daily Mirror for alleged invasion of privacy.

According to Associated Press, the first of Prince Harry’s three phone hacking lawsuits goes to trial Wednesday.

Archie and Lilibet father is expected to testify in person in June, his lawyer has confirmed.

Last month, Prince Harry also made a surprise appearance in London’s High Court to observe most of a four-day hearing in one of his other lawsuits.

Meanwhile, as Prince Harry is preparing for June visit to his homeland, fans are speculating whether he will be joined by his wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan remained in California during King Charles coronation.

She was last seen in UK in September 2022 when she and Prince Harry attended the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II.

