Wednesday May 10, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be police officer?

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha, during the promotional interview for upcoming series Dahaad, revealed that her father Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be a police officer.

In conversation with ANI, Sonakshi shared that her dad used to tell all his friends that she would become a cop.

She further revealed that as soon as she bagged the role in Dahaad as a police officer, she sent her first picture to her dad.

The Dabangg actress stated: "Papa is very happy. When I was a child, Papa used to tell his friends, 'My daughter would be a police officer'. So after donning the uniform, I sent him the first photo and told Papa, 'I have fulfilled your dreams.' He is very keen to watch the show."

While talking about her character in Dahaad, Sonakshi revealed: "I was looking for a powerful character for a long time. It's a very interesting character. There are fun elements too. I have played such an important character after a long long time.

“The heart beats faster due to excitement. The show marks my debut on the OTT platform as well. For the first time, the audience is going to watch me in a long format series."

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It also features Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah in significant roles. The web-series is slated to premiere on OTT giant Amazon Prime on May 12, reports Hindustan Times. 

