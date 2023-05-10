Sonam Bajwa remembers auditioning for Deepika's role in 'Happy New Year'

Sonam Bajwa says 'Happy New Year' audition was one of her most 'special auditions'

Actress Sonam Bajwa remembers giving an audition for Deepika Padukone’s role in Happy New Year.

Sonam, while recalling the audition, revealed that it was one of her special ones as it was the only time her mother accompanied her to an audition.

In conversation with Mashable India, the Indian model said: “I didn’t have a car at that time. My mother was here for a few days, and it was raining cats and dogs.”

She revealed: “They gave me that scene ‘easy lagta hai Mohini ka dance’, and for dance, they asked me to perform on ‘Chikni Chameli’. I got an outfit ready for ‘Chikni Chameli’ and the clothes I was wearing, I was supposed to do my scene in those clothes."

“That audition that day will always be so special for me. The only time my mom has ever accompanied me for an audition was for this one.”

Even though, Sonam didn’t get a chance to play the lead role in Happy New Year, still she feels that the dialogue she was asked to perform for the audition, was remarkable. According to her, it was one of the entertaining scenes of the movie.

Farah Khan’s Happy New year was released in 2014. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani, reports News 18.