Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Kate Middleton 'Harry's last hope' with King Charles

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Kate Middleton ‘Harry’s last hope' with King Charles

Kate Middleton is reportedly relying on Prince William to ‘take the encouragement’ and heal his rift with Prince Harry.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe issued these claims and insights.

His revelations were shared with Closer magazine, during a candid chat.

He believes that the decision to leave Kate out of the memoir Spare could prove to become Prince Harry’s saving grace.

He was even quoted saying, “Leaving out Kate in the memoir is a sign that she could be Harry’s last hope of healing the family rift.”

Even an insider echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “Kate is looking to get the two brothers together when they’re all on US soil later this year, if not sooner, and the word is that Harry’s receptive to that.”

“Provided Harry’s book isn’t too hurtful towards the monarchy – and there’s optimism that it’s been toned down significantly since the original drafts – then William could, with encouragement from Kate, look to build bridges with his brother and put the past behind them.”

