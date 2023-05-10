Prince Harry ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘very desperate’ for ‘schemes to bring in cash’ after royal dirt runs out, or becomes unsellable.



Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine issued these accusations.

She started the chat off by drawing parallels between the royals and admitted, “While his elder brother, William, matures into his new role as Prince of Wales, his consummately professional wife by his side, Harry now faces re-inventing himself in a vacuum.”

“Two more books, and then what? Scraping around for other schemes to bring in cash to pay for the estate and security?”

“Approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance (you really don’t want to get ill in California without it) and nothing to flog apart from his regrets?”