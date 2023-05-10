 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Matty Healy once took a dig at dating Taylor Swift: ‘Emasculating thing’

Matty Healy once took a dig at dating Taylor Swift: ‘Emasculating thing’

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been fuelling romance rumours since the past week with cryptic messages and secret late-night outings.

The dating rumours come just weeks after news reports confirmed that the 12-time Grammy-Winning artist broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, last month,

Then, in May, the Sun reported that is Swift is “madly in love” with her new beau, 1975 frontman and won’t be keeping her romance with the musician low-key.

However, before their rumoured romance came to the forefront, and Swift were linked together for a brief period during autumn 2014.

At the time, when quizzed about his involvement with the Blank Space singer, Healy seemingly got defensive and made a rather offensive comment about Swift.

In an interview with Q Magazine back then, he said, “So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl it ends up going everywhere…. I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, ‘Who’s Matt Healy?’ so that was cool.”

“But I didn’t make a big deal out of it myself,” Healy continued. “It’s not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn’t Taylor Swift, we wouldn’t be talking about her. She wasn’t a big impact on my life. It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift.”

While talking about relationships Healy mentioned that he wasn’t very good at them. He also added that he fears losing himself in them.

Taking the Lavender Haze singer as an example, the British musician said, “If I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift the first thing I would’ve [thought was] ‘F---ing hell I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, F--K. THAT.”

Then he had added an afterthought, “That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

