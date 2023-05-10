 
Prince William receives backlash for suggesting King Charles is too old and fragile

Prince William has come under criticism from one of the most loyal supporters on social media after his latest public remarks about his father King Charles.

According to Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales told royal fans his father's neck hurt after wearing hefty 5lb crown of St Edward during the Coronation ceremony.

His comments drew backlash as his some royal fans thought the future king suggested his father is too old and fragile and unfit to wear the crown.

King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.

In front of a congregation including about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on Charles' head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

During the solemn two-hour service, elements of which date back to the time of King William the Conqueror in 1066, Charles' second wife Camilla was also crowned queen.

A huge military procession followed, gun salutes were fired, thousands of soldiers roared three cheers, and there was a scaled-down flypast by military aircraft as the king and queen waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to cheering crowds who gathered on The Mall boulevard.

