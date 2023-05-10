Donald Trump set to participate in CNN Town Hall

Former US President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, US. — Reuters/File

Just a day after a jury declared him liable in a case of sexual abuse and defamation against E Jean Carroll, former president Donald Trump will attend a CNN Town Hall Wednesday night.

The Town Hall will be moderated by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins at 8pm at St Anselm College in New Hampshire. Former president Trump will answer the questions of his voters in the early voting state.

The participants in the Town hall will also ask Trump about his run for Oval Office despite facing legal challenges.

Yesterday, a New York jury declared Trump had abused advice columnist E Jean Carroll 27 years earlier and ordered the 76-year-old to pay her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims.

Since E Jean Carroll's case was a civil one, the jury's verdict did not include the criminal charges however other charges he is facing in business fraud and disrupting election may culminate in a criminal conviction.

The former president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: "They made me a deal I couldn't refuse!!!"

Could be the beginning of a New [and] Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let's see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!," he noted.

Writer E Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan court house after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s on May 09, 2023, in New York City. — AFP

Last month, Trump was indicted on 34 criminal charges that include paying hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election bid. The former president denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty before the Manhattan grand jury.

The 2024 presidential candidate is also facing legal suits in Georgia over the reported use of his influence over election results in 2020. A special counsel is also investigating the former president’s role in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill and mishandling of the secret documents.

Notwithstanding his legal troubles, Donald Trump leads his election bid, securing primary Republican voters.

A survey earlier this month showed Trump with a 34-point lead over his closest rival, Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, who is likely to announce his presidential campaign in the coming weeks.

Trump’s CNN Town Hall appearance will be his first since the 2016 presidential campaign which he repeatedly called "fake news".

Criticism has been directed to CNN for giving Trump a platform to potentially repeat the lies which contributed to the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

According to a CNN spokesperson: "This Town Hall is part of a longstanding CNN tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events, connecting those running for office directly with constituents, as part of the network's robust campaign coverage."

The spokesperson added: "CNN is no stranger to these types of events and this Town Hall will be the first of many in the 2024 election cycle."