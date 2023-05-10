 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

George R.R. Martin speaks in solidarity with Hollywood writers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

George R.R. Martin speaks in solidarity with Hollywood writers
George R.R. Martin speaks in solidarity with Hollywood writers

George R.R. Martin has recently spoken in favour of ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

In his blog post, the Game of Thrones author revealed that the dissolution of the mini room is the “most important thing that the Guild is fighting for” because it enabled writers to gain experience through mentorship and production process, which is fundamental for career growth.

“There is no film school in the world that could have taught me as much about television production as I learned on ‘Twilight Zone’ during the season and a half,” wrote Martin.

Martin pointed out that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) offered the WGA the “opportunity for some writers to be brought onto sets to shadow show-runners and producers”.

“Even that will not be an absolute right. Maybe they will be let in, maybe not. These are the people who wrote the stories being filmed, who created the characters, who wrote the words the actors are saying,” explained Martin.

Martin mentioned, “Mini rooms are abominations, and the refusal of the AMPTP to pay writers to stay with their shows through production is not only wrong, it is incredibly short-sighted.”

“If the story editors of 2023 are not allowed to get any production experience, where do the studios think the show-runners of 2033 are going to come from? If nothing else, the WGA needs to win on that issue. No matter how long it may take,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' lawsuit: 'I got support from strangers'

Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' lawsuit: 'I got support from strangers'
'Never Have I Ever' season 4 trailer teases new romance for Devi

'Never Have I Ever' season 4 trailer teases new romance for Devi
Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in secret Portofino wedding

Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in secret Portofino wedding
Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman to attend Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman to attend Cannes Film Festival
Jennifer Garner speaks up on maintaining ‘nice’ image in public

Jennifer Garner speaks up on maintaining ‘nice’ image in public
Scarlett Johansson reveals her love for Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake

Scarlett Johansson reveals her love for Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake
Matty Healy once took a dig at dating Taylor Swift: ‘Emasculating thing’

Matty Healy once took a dig at dating Taylor Swift: ‘Emasculating thing’
Amber Heard looks happy with daughter Oonagh Paige in Spain

Amber Heard looks happy with daughter Oonagh Paige in Spain
Scarlett Johansson’s honest confession about losing role in Oscar-winning movie

Scarlett Johansson’s honest confession about losing role in Oscar-winning movie
Pic: Amber Heard seen for first time since moving to Spain

Pic: Amber Heard seen for first time since moving to Spain
Tom Holland reveals he sober for over a year amid mental health journey

Tom Holland reveals he sober for over a year amid mental health journey
Tom Cruise has eyes set on Shakira: ‘He's extremely interested in pursuing her’ video

Tom Cruise has eyes set on Shakira: ‘He's extremely interested in pursuing her’