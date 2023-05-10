Prince Harry’s living in an ‘American psycho-waffle’

Prince Harry is reportedly living ‘in his bubble of American psycho-waffle” making documentaries about ‘cultural appropriation’ or whatever latest fashionable cause “crosses his hand-carved, reclaimed driftwood desk.”

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine issued these accusations.

She warns, “The worst part is that he’s really burnt his bridges with his brother who, let’s face it, is going to be in charge of what remaining largesse the royal family possesses after King Charles has finished paying back all those reparations for Empire that he seems so keen to address. Again, perhaps not the smartest of moves.”

But “Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe Harry will live happily and prosperously ever after in his bubble of American psycho-waffle, saving rhinos and making worthy documentaries about cultural appropriation in the Andes, or whatever latest fashionable cause crosses his hand-carved, reclaimed driftwood desk.”

“But if he had just stopped for a second and listened more, he could still have done all that — and more — while also enjoying the love, friendship and support of his family, as well as the British people.”

“Not to mention, of course, having someone to steam his suits properly” at the Coronation.