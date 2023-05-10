 
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Web Desk

‘Every trace’ of Prince Harry’s ‘glittering future is washing away’

Web Desk

Experts believe Prince Harry no longer has any access to the royal waters that once sustained him, for they are ‘washing away’ his glittering future.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine issued these accusations.

She believes “In just a few short years, he has gone from being the adored younger son to a scowling and irrelevant presence.”

“With his grandmother no longer around to keep the peace, it’s remarkable how quickly the royal waters have closed over him, washing away every trace of the glittering future that was once his.”

“He cut a terribly sad figure at the Abbey — arriving alone, in a Dior suit which had clearly not been properly pressed.”

“That’s another disadvantage of being a ‘civilian’: no valet. And the Duchess had obviously forgotten to pack the portable iron.”

