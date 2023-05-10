 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner explains why her children prefer to watch Ben Affleck movies

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Jennifer Garner explains why her children prefer to watch Ben Affleck movies
Jennifer Garner explains why her children prefer to watch Ben Affleck movies

Jennifer Garner has recently explained why her children prefer to watch father Ben Affleck’s movies.

Speaking with Allure, Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband, said, “They don't mind watching their dad.”

“But they kind of want me to be their mom,” she continued.

The Alias star mentioned, “They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don't really want to see me in a romantic thing.”

However, Garner confessed that she has changed herself as a mother after welcoming her daughter, Violet.

“I was such a first-time mom. My eldest daughter didn't have a shot,” remarked the actress.

Garner disclosed, “She couldn't have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

The actress stated, “I have learned to have a lot of faith in her children.”

“Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they're older and most likely they will hew toward lovely,” added Garner.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Baio set to bid farewell to California

Scott Baio set to bid farewell to California

Shakira's fans urge Tom Cruise to 'stay away from her'

Shakira's fans urge Tom Cruise to 'stay away from her'
Tom Sandoval's 'guilt' worn off on Ariana Madix's betrayal?

Tom Sandoval's 'guilt' worn off on Ariana Madix's betrayal?
Lionel Richie dismisses plastic surgery rumours amid online backlash

Lionel Richie dismisses plastic surgery rumours amid online backlash
Kanye West snubbed from son's birthday party?

Kanye West snubbed from son's birthday party?
'Beetlejuice 2': Film starring Michael Keaton to release in September 2024

'Beetlejuice 2': Film starring Michael Keaton to release in September 2024
'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha visits Ukraine

'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha visits Ukraine

Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' lawsuit: 'I got support from strangers'

Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' lawsuit: 'I got support from strangers'
'Never Have I Ever' season 4 trailer teases new romance for Devi

'Never Have I Ever' season 4 trailer teases new romance for Devi
Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in secret Portofino wedding

Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in secret Portofino wedding
Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman to attend Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman to attend Cannes Film Festival
George R.R. Martin speaks in solidarity with Hollywood writers

George R.R. Martin speaks in solidarity with Hollywood writers