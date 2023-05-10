 
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
King Charles snubs Harry, Meghan, Andrew with new official portrait of working royals?

Buckingham palace has released official coronation portraits of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other working members of the Firm, seemingly snubbing all non-working royals, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020, found no place for them in the group photo as they are no more working royals like Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

In official portraits taken to mark the King and Queen's crowning ceremony, Charles and Camilla were joined by ten family members who all carry out engagements on behalf of the Firm.

The picture, taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace by a royal photographer, was described in an official statement as being of "members of the working royal family".

The 74-year-old appeared to explain his policy about slimming down the monarchy with the group phot of the working royals.

King Charles has long floated the idea of a "slimmed-down" Monarchy, but Princess Anne, who undertook the most engagements last year, revealed earlier this month that she opposed this proposal, adding that it “doesn’t sound like a good idea”.

The names of "members of the working royal family"

Prince William, Prince of Wales

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince Richard, The Duke of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra

