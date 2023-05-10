 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Web Desk

For how long will Punjab schools, colleges remain closed?

An undated image of students studying in a class.— AFP/Fil
LAHORE: Punjab’s authorities have decided to shut down educational institutions across the province owing to the ongoing violent protests and political turmoil across the country.

The protests — which have entered the second day — were triggered after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested. Resultantly, at least four people have been killed and several injured.

In a notification, the Punjab School Education Department announced that all private and public schools will remain closed for the next two days — May 11 and May 12. The schools were closed today (May 10) as well.

Punjab’s Higher Education Department also said that all educational institutes except medical colleges and universities would remain closed on May 11 and 12.

“Secondary School First Annual exam, 2023 to be held on 11th and 12th May also postponed,” the notification added.

Sindh, meanwhile, has decided to continue with the examinations and said that all schools would remain open despite the protests. The government also warned schools against closure and said it would take action if any educational institutions were found shut.

