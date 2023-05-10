 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Federal board exams from May 11-13 postponed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Students give exams at a school. — APP/File
Students give exams at a school. — APP/File

All exams scheduled to be held from May 11-13 have been postponed in view of the prevailing situation, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced Wednesday.

All exams on May 15 would be held as per schedule, a statement issued by FBISE Controller of Examinations Aqeel Imran said.

The new dates for the postponed exams would be announced later, he added.

Earlier today, the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) announced that ninth-grade exams scheduled to be held on May 11 and 12 have been postponed.

It also said that all colleges and universities would remain shut for the next two days.

Separately, the British Council has also cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London, ACCA, and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on May 11.

Prior to this, the FBISE also postponed exams on May 10 (today).

The developments come amid widespread protests over the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

At least four people were killed in the ensuing violence while the army was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Meanwhile, Sindh imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order.

Mobile data services were shut for a second day while Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook were disrupted. 

More From Pakistan:

PM warns ‘state enemies’ of strict action as protests grip nation post Imran Khan arrest

PM warns ‘state enemies’ of strict action as protests grip nation post Imran Khan arrest
Sindh schools to remain open despite ongoing protests

Sindh schools to remain open despite ongoing protests
For how long will Punjab schools, colleges remain closed?

For how long will Punjab schools, colleges remain closed?
China-made advanced naval warships inducted into Pakistan Navy

China-made advanced naval warships inducted into Pakistan Navy
Exams in Punjab scheduled for May 11 and 12 postponed

Exams in Punjab scheduled for May 11 and 12 postponed
‘Everything has been destroyed at Corps Commander House’: PTI senator’s audio leak comes to fore

‘Everything has been destroyed at Corps Commander House’: PTI senator’s audio leak comes to fore
Imran Khan fears he may be 'killed in prison by slow poisoning'

Imran Khan fears he may be 'killed in prison by slow poisoning'
Army terms countrywide chaos after Imran Khan’s arrest as 'black chapter'

Army terms countrywide chaos after Imran Khan’s arrest as 'black chapter'
British Council cancels all exams including O-level, A-level for May 11

British Council cancels all exams including O-level, A-level for May 11
Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case
Tyrian White case: IHC rejects petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

Tyrian White case: IHC rejects petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification
Police ban protests at Avenfield flats for two days

Police ban protests at Avenfield flats for two days