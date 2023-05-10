Federal board exams from May 11-13 postponed

Students give exams at a school. — APP/File

All exams scheduled to be held from May 11-13 have been postponed in view of the prevailing situation, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced Wednesday.

All exams on May 15 would be held as per schedule, a statement issued by FBISE Controller of Examinations Aqeel Imran said.

The new dates for the postponed exams would be announced later, he added.

Earlier today, the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) announced that ninth-grade exams scheduled to be held on May 11 and 12 have been postponed.

It also said that all colleges and universities would remain shut for the next two days.

Separately, the British Council has also cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London, ACCA, and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on May 11.

Prior to this, the FBISE also postponed exams on May 10 (today).

The developments come amid widespread protests over the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

At least four people were killed in the ensuing violence while the army was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Meanwhile, Sindh imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order.

Mobile data services were shut for a second day while Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook were disrupted.