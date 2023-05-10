 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

People were more interested in watching King's coronation than Harry and Meghan's wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was watched by less people than King Charles coronation.

According to reports, 20.4 million people watched the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was watched by 17.9 million people.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding was watched by 24 million people while Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was watched by 28 million people.

King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.

In front of a congregation including about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

During the solemn two-hour service, elements of which date back to the time of King William the Conqueror in 1066, Charles’ second wife Camilla was also crowned queen.

A huge military procession followed, gun salutes were fired, thousands of soldiers roared three cheers, and there was a scaled-down flypast by military aircraft as the king and queen waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to cheering crowds who gathered on The Mall boulevard.

While rooted in history, the ceremony - only the second British coronation to be televised - was also an attempt to present a forward-looking institution and to reflect a more diverse country.

More From Royals:

King Charles snubs Harry, Meghan, Andrew with new official portrait of working royals?

King Charles snubs Harry, Meghan, Andrew with new official portrait of working royals?
Prince William honours man who caused embarrassment to Meghan Markle in court video

Prince William honours man who caused embarrassment to Meghan Markle in court
‘Every trace’ of Prince Harry’s ‘glittering future is washing away’ video

‘Every trace’ of Prince Harry’s ‘glittering future is washing away’
Prince Harry’s ‘denied’ Archie, Lilibet ‘rightful place in history’

Prince Harry’s ‘denied’ Archie, Lilibet ‘rightful place in history’
Prince Harry’s living in an ‘American psycho-waffle’ video

Prince Harry’s living in an ‘American psycho-waffle’
Prince William receives backlash for suggesting King Charles is too old and fragile video

Prince William receives backlash for suggesting King Charles is too old and fragile

Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert

Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert
Prince Harry ‘fatally undermining his USP’: ‘A Haz-been’ video

Prince Harry ‘fatally undermining his USP’: ‘A Haz-been’
Prince Harry ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance’ video

Prince Harry ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may have to call Prince George 'King' one day?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may have to call Prince George 'King' one day?
Kate Middleton ‘Harry’s last hope' with King Charles

Kate Middleton ‘Harry’s last hope' with King Charles
Prince William’s bond with father King Charles came ‘late’ but ‘won’t be broken’ video

Prince William’s bond with father King Charles came ‘late’ but ‘won’t be broken’