Wednesday May 10, 2023
'Beetlejuice 2': Film starring Michael Keaton to release in September 2024

The release date for "Beetlejuice 2" has been set by Warner Bros.

The movie featuring Michael Keaton as a zany "bio-exorcist will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

According to reports, the film opens on the same day as Marvel’s “Blade,” a comic book adventure starring Mahershala Ali.

Production is expected to commence in London on May 10.

Winona Ryder plays the role of Lydia Deetz while “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega essays the role of the daughter of Ryder’s character.

The film also stars Justin Theroux in a yet-to-be-revealed role. There’s little information available about the follow-up to Tim Burton’s 1988 film about a pesky poltergeist

