Wednesday May 10, 2023
Kanye West snubbed from son's birthday party?

Kim Kardashian on Tuesday celebrated the fourth birthday of her son Psalm. 

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star posted multiple pictures of her son to wish him on his birthday.

One of the pictures showed her mom Kris Jenner holding Pslam. But her former husband and Pslam's father Kanye West was missing from the photos shared on social media.

It's not known whether Kim would allow the rapper to become part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Kanye West also remains absence from Instagram where he had millions of followers.

His posts on Instagram played a crucial role in antagonizing Kim Kardashian when she was dating Pete Davidson following their separation.

