Prince Harry receives apology from British tabloid

Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
A British tabloid newspaper group has 'unreservedly' apologised to Prince Harry at the start of phone-hacking trial.

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) has reportedly apologised to the Duke of Sussex for 'unlawfully seeking information' about the Duke at the start of a lawsuit King Charles III's younger son is bringing over alleged phone-hacking

Harry and other famous figures are suing publisher the British tabloid newspaper group, accusing its titles of habitually accessing private information by widespread phone-hacking, deception and other illicit means between 1991 and 2011.

MGN is contesting the allegations, arguing some claims have been brought too late, and rejecting most others such as saying there was no evidence Harry was a victim of hacking. It denies any senior figures had knowledge of unlawful acts.

The publisher reportedly, in documents to the High Court in London, admitted on one occasion a private investigator had been engaged to unlawfully gather evidence about him at a London nightclub in 2004, saying it "unreservedly apologises and accepts that (Harry) is entitled to appropriate compensation".

Meghan Markle's hubby, who was not present for the start of the hearing, is due to give evidence himself in person in early June.

