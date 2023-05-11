 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Republicans show loyalty to Trump after civil suit verdict

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Republicans show loyalty to Trump after civil suit verdict. AFP/File
Republicans show loyalty to Trump after civil suit verdict. AFP/File

The civil suit against Donald Trump filed by writer E Jean Carroll dates back to 2019 when she accused him of sexually assaulting and raping her in the mid-1990s. 

Trump denied the allegations and accused Carroll of lying to sell her book. The suit continued, with the Department of Justice seeking to intervene in 2020, arguing that Trump's comments were made within the scope of his employment as president. However, the judge rejected the argument.

The jury's verdict was announced on Tuesday, finding Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, expressed her satisfaction with the decision, stating that it demonstrated that "nobody is above the law." 

The jury also found that Trump's comments about Carroll were not within the scope of his employment as president, and therefore, he cannot be protected by the Department of Justice.

Many Republicans rallied around Trump, with Senator Bill Hagerty dismissing the case as a "legal circus" that would have no impact on the American public. 

Kevin McCarthy, when questioned about his support for Trump, claimed he did not know the details because he had been in a meeting. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump, stressing that he had never witnessed such behaviour during his time serving alongside him.

On the other hand, a few Republicans used the verdict to criticise Trump. Senator Mitt Romney expressed his hope that "the jury of American people reach the same conclusion about Donald Trump." 

Republican presidential nominee candidate and former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson called the verdict "unbecoming" of someone who aspires to be president and stressed the importance of not undermining the rule of law.

The verdict comes at a critical time for Trump, who is considering running for president again in 2024. 

The outcome of the appeal and the implications of this verdict on his political future remain to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the jury's decision serves as a reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence.

More From World:

Tonga region in US hit by powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake

Tonga region in US hit by powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake
Finland’s youngest PM announces divorcing her husband

Finland’s youngest PM announces divorcing her husband
Republicans accuse Joe Biden's family of receiving money from foreigners

Republicans accuse Joe Biden's family of receiving money from foreigners
Donald Trump set to participate in CNN Town Hall

Donald Trump set to participate in CNN Town Hall
Bodies found in mass graves in Kenya have missing organs: investigators

Bodies found in mass graves in Kenya have missing organs: investigators
Biden, McCarthy start urgent debt talks as default deadline nears

Biden, McCarthy start urgent debt talks as default deadline nears
Sexual abuse and defamation: Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million

Sexual abuse and defamation: Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million
Two MBA students killed in San Juan crossfire; woman shooter arrested

Two MBA students killed in San Juan crossfire; woman shooter arrested
'War unleashed against Russia', says Putin in Victory Day parade

'War unleashed against Russia', says Putin in Victory Day parade
US voices opposition to Syria's readmission to Arab League

US voices opposition to Syria's readmission to Arab League
12 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air strikes: health officials

12 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air strikes: health officials
Pulitzer Prize winners honoured for courageous journalism on Ukraine war

Pulitzer Prize winners honoured for courageous journalism on Ukraine war