Difference between Google’s AI search and its Bard chatbot

A 3D-printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. —Reuters

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., showcased an updated version of its core search product that incorporates more artificial intelligence (AI) into its responses. The move aims to dispel concerns about Google losing ground to Microsoft's Bing search, powered by OpenAI.

While Google already has the Bard chatbot as a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, the new search update emphasizes the distinction between using traditional Google search for finding information and using Bard for creative collaboration.

The updated Google search, called the Search Generative Experience, retains the familiar search bar on the homepage. However, the difference lies in the answers provided. When the new Google identifies that generative AI can effectively respond to a query, it will display the AI-generated response at the top of the search results page, with traditional web links below. For instance, a search for the weather in San Francisco will yield an eight-day forecast, while a query about outfit suggestions for the city will generate a detailed response generated by AI.

Additionally, users will have the option to enter a "conversational mode" that remembers their previous questions, allowing for easier follow-up inquiries. It is important to note that conversational mode is not designed to mimic a chatbot with a personality but instead aims to refine search results. Unlike Bard and ChatGPT, conversational mode responses will not include the use of personal pronouns.

Although the Search Generative Experience is not yet available to users, it will be accessible to U.S. consumers in the coming weeks through a waitlist. During this trial phase, Google will assess the quality, speed, and cost of search results. In contrast, Bard is now accessible in 180 countries and territories without a waitlist, and Google plans to expand its language support to encompass 40 languages.

Through these updates, Google seeks to leverage AI to enhance its search capabilities while maintaining a distinction between traditional information-seeking searches and the creative collaboration facilitated by Bard. The company aims to provide users with more comprehensive and contextually relevant search results, bolstering its position in the search engine market.