 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Difference between Google’s AI search and its Bard chatbot

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

A 3D-printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. —Reuters
A 3D-printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. —Reuters

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., showcased an updated version of its core search product that incorporates more artificial intelligence (AI) into its responses. The move aims to dispel concerns about Google losing ground to Microsoft's Bing search, powered by OpenAI. 

While Google already has the Bard chatbot as a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, the new search update emphasizes the distinction between using traditional Google search for finding information and using Bard for creative collaboration.

The updated Google search, called the Search Generative Experience, retains the familiar search bar on the homepage. However, the difference lies in the answers provided. When the new Google identifies that generative AI can effectively respond to a query, it will display the AI-generated response at the top of the search results page, with traditional web links below. For instance, a search for the weather in San Francisco will yield an eight-day forecast, while a query about outfit suggestions for the city will generate a detailed response generated by AI.

Additionally, users will have the option to enter a "conversational mode" that remembers their previous questions, allowing for easier follow-up inquiries. It is important to note that conversational mode is not designed to mimic a chatbot with a personality but instead aims to refine search results. Unlike Bard and ChatGPT, conversational mode responses will not include the use of personal pronouns.

Although the Search Generative Experience is not yet available to users, it will be accessible to U.S. consumers in the coming weeks through a waitlist. During this trial phase, Google will assess the quality, speed, and cost of search results. In contrast, Bard is now accessible in 180 countries and territories without a waitlist, and Google plans to expand its language support to encompass 40 languages.

Through these updates, Google seeks to leverage AI to enhance its search capabilities while maintaining a distinction between traditional information-seeking searches and the creative collaboration facilitated by Bard. The company aims to provide users with more comprehensive and contextually relevant search results, bolstering its position in the search engine market.

More From Sci-Tech:

Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard AI chatbot in 180 countries

Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard AI chatbot in 180 countries

What threats does AI-powered Snapchat pose to young users?

What threats does AI-powered Snapchat pose to young users?
Threatened by Microsoft's AI lead, Google to take some desperate measures

Threatened by Microsoft's AI lead, Google to take some desperate measures

Internet service in Pakistan to remain suspended for indefinite period: PTA

Internet service in Pakistan to remain suspended for indefinite period: PTA

Elon Musk says Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging

Elon Musk says Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging
Is there gravity on the Moon? Here is a comparison to Earth's gravitational pull

Is there gravity on the Moon? Here is a comparison to Earth's gravitational pull
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Truecaller to spot spam calls on WhatsApp soon

Truecaller to spot spam calls on WhatsApp soon

IBM announces new AI data platform for business

IBM announces new AI data platform for business
What did James Webb Telescope spot this time in deep space?

What did James Webb Telescope spot this time in deep space?
LinkedIn joins tech giants in layoff drive, cutting over 700 positions

LinkedIn joins tech giants in layoff drive, cutting over 700 positions
WATCH: Nasa developing snake-like robot to search life on Saturn moon video

WATCH: Nasa developing snake-like robot to search life on Saturn moon