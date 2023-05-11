 
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
King Charles ‘still can’t compare’ to Princess Anne: ‘Think of retiring’

King Charles ‘still can’t compare’ to Princess Anne: ‘Think of retiring’

Experts have started to question whether King Charles could ever ‘carry a candle’ next to the late Queen Elizabeth, who “was up, smiling and getting on with the job of receiving whatever Prime Minister was in office only days before she died.”

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by journalist Jenni Murray.

Murray believes, “I hope the King has inherited the extraordinary genes that took his grandmother beyond her century and his mother and father into their 90s, but I don't recall any of them looking as tired and spaced out as the King and Queen did on Saturday.”

“Queen Elizabeth was up, smiling and getting on with the job of receiving whatever Prime Minister was in office only days before she died. Could Charles do the same?”

“For the King and Queen, the hard work is just beginning, a brand new role far too late in life for most of us to contemplate.”

“I wish them well, but urge them to think of 'early' retirement as an option. Maybe plan to work hard up to the age of 80, hand over to a 46-year-old Prince William and enjoy time together in the marriage they struggled so long to achieve and which has clearly made them so happy.”

“Of course, I would not be saying any of this if we were celebrating the Coronation of a Queen Anne.”


