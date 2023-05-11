Natalie Portman elaborates on buying vintage designs to boost sustainable lifestyle

Natalie Portman has recently reflected on sustainable lifestyle choices in her latest interview.



Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Atonement actress revealed that she’s taken measures to lead a “greenest life” at her home.

“We talk about climate change a lot in our household in terms of how we live, what we choose to do,” said the 41-year-old.

The actress shared that she now only buys vintage designs and not animal-based fabrics and textiles.

“I haven't bought or used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years,” disclosed Portman.

While talking about sustainability, Portman stated, “I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items.”

Lately, the actress bought a “vintage handbag” and did not “buy a new one” as part of her sustainable lifestyle.

This is why, Portman usually walked the red carpet in vintage designs, vegan designs and custom-made garments from designers to promote eco-conscious lifestyle.

Not only that, Portman told US Weekly in 2018 that she has been a vegan since 2011 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer's book Eating Animals.

Portman told THR, “My veganism is in large part an environmental choice, along with animal welfare.”