Thursday May 11, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger dishes on emotional split from ex-wife Maria in new documentary

Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened up about his “tough” split from ex-wife Maria Shriver in a first trailer for his new Netflix documentary, Arnold.

According to Daily Mail, the Terminator star and his ex-wife Maria separated in 2011 after being married for 25 years. The reason was he reportedly fathered a son, with a house help, Mildred Baena.

While speaking about his cheating scandal in a three-part series set for release on June 7, Arnold said, “People will remember my successes but they will also remember those failures.”

“It was very tough, on my marriage, on my relationship with my kids,” stated the 75-year-old.

The actor continued, “I have caused enough pain for my family. I'm going to have to live with it for the rest of my life.”

In the series, Arnold also spoke about his aspiration to rule over Hollywood.

“I saw myself on that stage. Thousands of people screaming, Arnold, Arnold, Arnold!” mentioned the actor.

Arnold remarked, “When you visualise something really clearly, you believe that you can 100% get there.”

There was a lot of things I had to learn, obstacles I had to overcome,” commented the actor.

Sharing details about how he entered politics, the actor disclosed, “I was looking for another challenge, politics.”

“There is problems and problems but I want to do the things that everyone thinks are impossible,” added Arnold.

