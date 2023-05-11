 
Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?

Prince Harry - who attended his father King Charles III's coronational at Westminster Abbey on May 6 - looked "embarrassed and ashamed" at the landmark crowning ceremony, comedian Jim Davidson has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, who travelled to the UK alone leaving his wife Meghan Markle and Their Children in California, received an icy reception at the historic event.

Some experts and commentators believe that senor working royals totally shunned the Duke at the event, adding that their behaviour suggests as they have decided to cut all ties with the Sussexes.     

Prince William's younger brother left promptly after the end of the ceremony and returned to Montecito in time for Archie’s fourth birthday.

Speaking to GB News’ Dan Wootton, Davidson added: "Was he ashamed of himself or was he thinking, I don't want to be here? Was he throwing teddy out the pram?"

Harry and Meghan have seemingly landed their support to the monarch as the Duke attended the event even after making serious allegations against the monarchy and some senior members of the royal family.

However, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not share even a single word with Harry who was seating in the third row during the ceremony. While, Princess Anne was spotted having a brief chat with Archie and Lilibet's father.

