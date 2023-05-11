 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'secretly' given new honour at King Charles' coronation

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Prince William secretly given new honour at King Charles coronation

The Prince of Wales wore the cypher of both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III at the coronation.

According to reports, this makes Prince William the first since Lord Mountbatten to be appointed by multiple monarchs as Aide-de-camp.

But no formal announcement was made regarding the cypher and the role given to the Prince of Wales.

Prince William secretly given new honour at King Charles coronation

Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms on Saturday at Britain's first coronation for 70 years, during a ceremony steeped in a millennium of ritual and spectacle.

Charles, 74, became the oldest sovereign yet to be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry, who has criticised the family since leaving for the United States in 2020, attended the coronation on his own.

Harry left the UK just very shortly after the end of the ceremony, determined to be back in California on the same day his son Archie turned four, The Sun daily reported on its website.

More From Royals:

Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?

Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology
Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen

Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen
Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

King Charles, Camila look ‘frankly exhausted’: ‘Retirement imminent’ video

King Charles, Camila look ‘frankly exhausted’: ‘Retirement imminent’
Prince Harry shows his concerns for Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry shows his concerns for Kate Middleton?
King Charles ‘still can’t compare’ to Princess Anne: ‘Think of retiring’

King Charles ‘still can’t compare’ to Princess Anne: ‘Think of retiring’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s moves causing ‘massive split’ for Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s moves causing ‘massive split’ for Lilibet
Prince Harry lost his brother Prince William in search of ‘one word’ video

Prince Harry lost his brother Prince William in search of ‘one word’

Prince Harry finally reveals why his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy decided to part ways

Prince Harry finally reveals why his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy decided to part ways
Meghan Markle’s first reaction to Kate and William’s home laid bare video

Meghan Markle’s first reaction to Kate and William’s home laid bare
Kate Middleton, Prince William parenting lesson for Coronation laid bare

Kate Middleton, Prince William parenting lesson for Coronation laid bare