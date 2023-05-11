 
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
Web Desk

Kate Middleton no longer 'WAG' to Prince William: 'Influence is growing'

Web Desk

Kate Middleton has redefined her with in the Royal Family over the past year, says expert.

Royal author Camilla Tominey believes the Princess of Wales has become more influential with her position as the 'queen-in-waiting.'

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Ms Tominey recalled how the mother-of-three "was once seen by some as a mere WAG demonstrated her growing power and influence at the Coronation of King Charles III".

The future Queen's influence was specifically seen at the Coronation, where she ensured her family and siblings were seated at prime spots.

Michael, Carole Middleton and siblings Pippa and James were seated in the seventh row, leaving "little doubt over the Princess of Wales’s growing influence".

This comes as Kate Middleton was lauded for laying low and not stealing the limelight from her father-in-law, King Charles as he was crowned at the Westminster Abbey last week.

