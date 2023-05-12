 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Salman and Sohail have collaborated in films namely; Jai Ho and Hello Brother
Salman and Sohail have collaborated in films namely; Jai Ho and Hello Brother

Sohail Khan is all prepared to cast brother Salman Khan in his forthcoming project.

Sohail recently attended the launch event of Yasmin Karachiwala’s Pilates studio, where he was asked if he has any plans to return to the director’s chair. At the launch event, he shared that he is presently working on a project that will most likely be an action film.

In a statement, the Jai Ho director said: “The first choice is to go to your brother. But he should also be suitable for the role. He is my brother, but he is professional too. It depends on him if he likes it."

Sohail further said that he has great expectations with the film as he has planned to approach brother Salman for action-packed movie.

"When you make a film with Salman Khan, the expectations increase. So you have to even be that sure about your script when you go to him. Let’s see once the script develops”, added the 52-years old director.

Salman and Sohail have previously collaborated in films like: Hello Brother, Jai Ho and Pyaar Kiya Toh Darma Kya.

Work wise, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Tiger 3 with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar
Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

Sonam Bajwa remembers auditioning for Deepika's role in 'Happy New Year'

Sonam Bajwa remembers auditioning for Deepika's role in 'Happy New Year'
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be police officer?

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be police officer?
Shraddha Kapoor flaunts 'new hairstyle' in her latest IG post

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts 'new hairstyle' in her latest IG post
Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Project K' release might delay: Here's why

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Project K' release might delay: Here's why
Arjun Rampal officially announces his Telugu debut project 'NBK108'

Arjun Rampal officially announces his Telugu debut project 'NBK108'
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' makes it to New York IFF

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' makes it to New York IFF
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra' release postpones

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra' release postpones
Anurag Kashyap speaks in support of 'The Kerala Story'

Anurag Kashyap speaks in support of 'The Kerala Story'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes vocal about case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes vocal about case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui
Saba Qamar, Maya Ali among other celebrities lend support to Imran Khan after arrest

Saba Qamar, Maya Ali among other celebrities lend support to Imran Khan after arrest