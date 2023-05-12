Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?

Salman and Sohail have collaborated in films namely; Jai Ho and Hello Brother

Sohail Khan is all prepared to cast brother Salman Khan in his forthcoming project.

Sohail recently attended the launch event of Yasmin Karachiwala’s Pilates studio, where he was asked if he has any plans to return to the director’s chair. At the launch event, he shared that he is presently working on a project that will most likely be an action film.

In a statement, the Jai Ho director said: “The first choice is to go to your brother. But he should also be suitable for the role. He is my brother, but he is professional too. It depends on him if he likes it."

Sohail further said that he has great expectations with the film as he has planned to approach brother Salman for action-packed movie.

"When you make a film with Salman Khan, the expectations increase. So you have to even be that sure about your script when you go to him. Let’s see once the script develops”, added the 52-years old director.

Salman and Sohail have previously collaborated in films like: Hello Brother, Jai Ho and Pyaar Kiya Toh Darma Kya.

Work wise, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Tiger 3 with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif, reports Pinkvilla.