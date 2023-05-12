 
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
Charles to focus on ‘being King,’ won’t be distracted by Harry, Meghan ‘drama’

File Footage 

King Charles will not waste any more energy focusing on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing drama.

Following coronation, the new monarch will now “focus” on being the King of United Kingdom and will not pay any heed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s endless problems.

Speaking to Daily Beast, a friend of the Royal family claimed that the Firm is planning to keep the California-based royal couple at a “distance.”

“The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now,” the insider said. “Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard."

"But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama,” the insider added.

The insider went on to claim that it would be highly unlikely that Harry would get an invite to his broterh Prince William’s coronation after he attacked his elder brother in bombshell memoir Spare.

“It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account,” the friend of Prince of Wales said.

The source continued: “Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.”


