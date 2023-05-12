 
Friday May 12, 2023
Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to release on THIS big festival

Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finally wrapped up the shoot of his OTT debut project Indian Police Force which is reportedly set to release on this year’s Diwali.

Some close sources shared: “Over the years, Rohit Shetty has treated his audience with films during the Diwali weekend and he will continue with the tradition this year too with Indian Police Force.”

“Contrary to the general pattern of curating content for OTT, IPF is a clean web series which can be viewed by the family audience. Rohit has a brand name to live up to and he was clear on not going below the belt with his digital debut”, added sources close to the development.

The entire team of Indian Police Force is hopeful that the plot will have a huge impact on the audience.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, the big OTT series is set against the backdrop of crimes in Delhi. The actor will be leading the mission in the crime-thriller.

According to the rumours, Rohit has planned on mixing the Indian Police Force with his theatrical cop films namely; Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. So far, he has not confirmed anything yet.

Besdies Sidharth, the web-series also features Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in significant roles. 

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is all set to collaborate with Ajay Devgn once again for another Singham sequel, reports Pinkvilla. 

