King Charles will be ‘damned’ if he removes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal titles

King Charles will not strip Prince Harry of his Royal title as it was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II and removing the title would mean taking away a gift from a grandchild.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, former royal butler Grant Harrold said that the new monarch has no “real justification” to remove the royal titles of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The royal expert also claimed that Charles would be “damned” both ways if he does or doesn’t remove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles off of Harry and Meghan.

“I know a lot of people think that King Charles should strip Harry of his royal title,” he told the outlet. "I think Charles is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t when it comes to Harry.”

"I think it’s best to just let sleeping dogs lie. At the moment, I think there’s not a real justified reason for him to strip Harry’s Duke of Sussex title.

"Another reason he probably won’t is that the Queen gave it to Harry as a gift. For Charles to take the title off Harry, he’s taking a gift from his mother away from her grandchild. I really don’t think he will."

However, Harrold said that the father-of-two may remove the "His and Her Royal Highnesses" titles of the couple which they are already forbidden to use since they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

"What he can strip quite easily is Harry’s HRH, which was originally given to the children and grandchildren of the monarch,” the former butler said.

"It would be quite unusual because he’s still the son of the King, but it is possible. If his HRH was to be taken away, I can’t imagine the public will have an issue with that.

"However, I think the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is something that will definitely remain with Harry and Meghan,” he concluded.



