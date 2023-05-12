 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction
Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has just clapped back against accusations of caffeine abuse.

She penned everything in a piece for Instagram.

In it, she addressed claims that she’s been ‘amped’ up on caffeine, energy drinks and hasn’t slept for days.

She started everything off by saying, “My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with [eye roll emoji]”.

“Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!”

She also went as far as to say that green tea is her best “prized possession” and ‘would never’ chug a Red Bull because ““it is absolutely the worst drink ever.”

Before concluding she also lashed out and said, “I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things.”

More From Entertainment:

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence
Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’

Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’
Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career

Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career
Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17
Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi
The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?
K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military

K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military
K-pop idol Lucas will be departing from groups NCT and WayV

K-pop idol Lucas will be departing from groups NCT and WayV
Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him video

Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him