Priyanka Chopra expected to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra is going to make a short trip to India to attend Parineeti's engagement

Priyanka Chopra, despite having a packed schedule, is expected to visit India to attend Cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony on May 13 in Delhi.

Priyanka will be making a short trip to India just to attend sister Parineeti’s engagement with politician Raghav Chadha.

India Today reported: “Priyanka’s calendar is busy right now with movie promotions in Hollywood. But she has taken two days off to fly down for Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement. It is not yet known if Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti will join her for the India trip.”

The Code Name: Tiranga actress is getting engaged to the young politician on May 13, reports. The actress is going to wear a traditional outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

"After multiple visits to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home, Parineeti has decided to wear his designed outfit for her big day. The outfit trials have been done for the engagement day. Her brief was to keep it simple yet elegant. She is not a big fan of heavy work. So she wanted to keep the look minimalistic and classy”, revealed sources.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to shoot her upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.