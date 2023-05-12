 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 12, 2023
By
TDTech desk

PTA awaits instructions on restoration as mobile internet blackout enters 4th day

By
TDTech desk

Friday May 12, 2023

A representational image of a person using a mobile phone. — Reuters/File
A representational image of a person using a mobile phone. — Reuters/File
  • PTA suspended broadband services on May 9 after protests.
  • Step taken to check spread of chaos through social media.
  • Broadband internet service available to users, says PTA.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday said that it had not yet received any directives from the government regarding the restoration of mobile internet services.

The telecom regulator blocked mobile broadband services across the country on May 9 following protests that erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Enraged PTI supporters resorted to violence attacking military and government buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

The step was taken by the authorities to control the spread of chaos, while access to major social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has also been blocked since then.

In a statement today, PTA said that mobile internet service across the country will remain suspended until further notice.

However, it added, broadband internet service was available to the users.

The telecom regulator said that the Ministry of Interior had issued orders to suspend mobile internet service and it had not received any fresh directives in this regard from the authorities.

Earlier on Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that mobile internet services will hopefully be restored in the next 36 hours.

More From Pakistan:

Live updates on Al-Qadir Trust case hearing: Judges leave courtroom after pro-Imran slogans chanted video

Live updates on Al-Qadir Trust case hearing: Judges leave courtroom after pro-Imran slogans chanted
President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with Imran Khan video

President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with Imran Khan

FO responds to global concerns over Pakistan's situation

FO responds to global concerns over Pakistan's situation
Imran Khan to address supporters after IHC hearing

Imran Khan to address supporters after IHC hearing
Female PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid arrested video

Female PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid arrested
Umar Farooq Zahoor acquitted in two money laundering cases

Umar Farooq Zahoor acquitted in two money laundering cases
‘What is the chief justice doing?’: Imran Khan’s latest audio leak surfaces

‘What is the chief justice doing?’: Imran Khan’s latest audio leak surfaces
'Over 600,000 birds migrated to Sindh this year'

'Over 600,000 birds migrated to Sindh this year'
All CAIE exams scheduled on May 12 cancelled

All CAIE exams scheduled on May 12 cancelled
PML-N fumes over Imran Khan’s release, urges CJP Bandial to join PTI

PML-N fumes over Imran Khan’s release, urges CJP Bandial to join PTI
Jemima ‘happy’ over Imran Khan’s release

Jemima ‘happy’ over Imran Khan’s release
Ecstatic PTI supporters celebrate top court's decision to release Imran Khan

Ecstatic PTI supporters celebrate top court's decision to release Imran Khan