 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Jeanne du Barry' director Maïwenn admits assaulting journalist ahead of Cannes

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Jeanne du Barry director Maïwenn admits assaulting journalist ahead of Cannes
'Jeanne du Barry' director Maïwenn admits assaulting journalist ahead of Cannes 

Ahead of the premiere of Jeanne du Barry at Cannes 2023, director Maïwenn Lo Besco has admitted to assaulting a journalist.

The French actress, writer and filmmaker has been sued by Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine. Edwy Plenel has accused Maïwenn of pulling his hair and spitting in his face while having dinner at a restaurant in Paris.

According to the police report filed by the journalist, the incident took place in late February.

Maïwenn confirmed the assault allegations in a new interview with Quotidien, cited by Deadline.

“Can you confirm? Can you say more?” host Yann Barthès asked.

“Can I confirm that I assaulted him, or that I received a complaint?”

“I didn’t receive a complaint. I learned about it in the press.”

The filmmaker said “Yes,” but didn’t give any details.

“Nice try, but it’s not the moment for me to talk about it. I’ll talk about it when it’s the right moment. I am very anxious about the launch of my film,” she concluded.

Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry in which she plays the titular character opposite Johnny Depp is opening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Johnny Depp stars as Louis XV.

The filmmaker said that Depp’s reputation did not dissuade her from casting him for the role.

“Very quickly I said, he lost the first trial, he won the second,” Maïwenn explained. “We could say it was one person’s word against another. I didn’t feel I had the right to judge.”

More From Entertainment:

Seth Rogen hits out at giant corporations ‘making exorbitant salaries’

Seth Rogen hits out at giant corporations ‘making exorbitant salaries’
Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence
Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction

Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction
Susan Sarandon lauded for activism following arrest

Susan Sarandon lauded for activism following arrest
Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’

Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’
Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career

Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career
Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17
Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi
The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?