Prince Harry is a ‘wayward son who’s chosen the Hollywood big bucks over duty

Experts believe Prince Harry is nothing more than a ‘wayward son who has chosen the Hollywood big bucks over duty and service’.



GB News host Dan Wootton brought these revelations to light.

It was all brought to light during one of his interviews with Sky News host Amanda Stoker.

He believes Prince William And King Charles’ united front is something that showcases their dedication to destiny, because its now “in their hands.”

However, “That is obviously in stark contrast to Prince Harry, the wayward son who has chosen the Hollywood big bucks over duty and service.”

“So I think you even see that divide within the Royal Family itself.”