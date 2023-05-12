Prince Harry ‘regreasing’ into a ‘silly teenager’

Experts have accused Prince Harry of ‘regressing’ right in front of half the world’s population.



Royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin issued these accusations.

She believes Prince Harry ‘regressed’ into a ‘silly teenager’ as King Charles’ Coronation went on.

She was also quoted telling Sky News host Paul Murray about Prince Harry’s “blatantly apparent discomfort” during the ceremony.

Ms Levin was quoted saying, “I think he was very, very uncomfortable, I think he felt very strange that he was there by himself.”

Especially considering his decision to “Rush off immediately without even having the time to say congratulations to his father and his brother is just hopeless really.”