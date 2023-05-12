 
Showbiz
Friday May 12, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee admits being extremely critical of his own work

Manoj Bajpayee's to feature in a courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai'

Manoj Bajpayee recently unveiled that he is extremely critical of his own work.

Manoj, while talking to News 18, Manoj admitted being the biggest critic of his work. He also shared that he avoids watching his own films.

“I am brutal with my own work and the biggest critic of my own work. I don’t need any other critics in the media. I hate myself whenever I see myself in a film hence; I avoid watching my own work.”

“Whenever I watch my films, I always feel there was something else I could do but now the first copy is out so nothing can happen”, revealed the Family Man actor.

Manoj, 54 will be next seen in upcoming film Sirf ek Bandaa Kafi Hai where is going to portray the character of lawyer P.C Solanki, who takes an extraordinarily challenging case.

During the interview, the actor also spoke about one of the most difficult scenes in the film. According to Manoj, he faced difficulty while performing the climax scene in which he has to memorize 6-7 page scenes for which he rehearsed for more than 150-200 times to make it to the final cut.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is a courtroom drama set to release on Zee 5 on May 23. 

