Sam Asghari preparing to breakup with Britney Spears a year after marriage

File Footage

Sam Asghari is really active on social media these days advocating on different issues which can be a hint he is preparing to breakup with Britney Spears a year after marriage.



Speaking to The Sun, a psychologist Jo Hemmings claimed that the aspiring actor is trying to be “respected by all” so when he leaves the singer, people won’t blame him.

Ever since the Hold Me Closer hitmaker’s conservatorship was terminated, Asghari has supported her. However, with the recent changes that he made on his Instagram account, the psychologist predicts some suspicious intentions.

Asghari, who usually flaunts his chiseled body and expensive watches, has been criticizing the US health service for “offering power to patients,” which indicates “he’s trying to be one of life’s benefactors."

Hemings said, "Sam has something of a Messiah Complex going on and yearns to be all things to all people. Sam is covering all bases — being humble on the one hand and bragging on the other.”

“He is trying to be loved and respected by all, even throwing in a touch of faux deprecation on his Insta feed,” she said. “He is very close to believing that he’s something of a guru who gives advice that lands at all levels, to all people.”

“Sam is clearly hedging his bets if he splits with Britney,” the psychologist claimed. “If the relationship doesn’t survive, he'll hope his life guru, savior-type behavior will help him over-ride the storm."

Hemmings said “this is all preparation” for when Asghari will “step away,” adding, “If they split he’ll convince himself — and attempt to convince others — that he did everything he could to help Britney.”

“He’ll express regret, of course, but he won’t hold himself accountable in any way."