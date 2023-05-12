 
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation

File Footage 

John Cleese mocked King Charles' coronation while making fun of his robes in recent interview.

Speaking to GB News, the comedian made fun of the historic ceremony where the father-of-two was crowned the new King of United Kingdom alongside his wife Queen Camilla.

"I sat on the bed, lay down and looked at the screen, and I lost it," Cleese told the publication as he struggled to keep it together and admitted, “I couldn’t stop laughing.

“All these people in these silly costumes, all taking things so seriously,” he mockingly added. “I thought it was a [Monty] Python sketch.”

"I could not stop laughing. I wasn't laughing at the people because they were playing their parts really well," Cleese added.

Prior to this, Cleese sparked reactions on Twitter after he compared the new monarch with the former president of United States of American, Donald Trump.

“The pledge of allegiance idea would certainly please Donald Trump," the comedian tweeted. “But, since we no longer live in a feudal society, our pledge of allegiance should be to the Rule of Law, not to an individual.”

In a grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, Charles was crowned the new King of United Kingdom while Camilla was officially coronated as the Queen. 

