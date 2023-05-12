 
Prince William, King Charles prepared for fresh Prince Harry attacks

Prince William and King Charles are said to be aware that Prince Harry could target them in court
Prince William and King Charles are said to be aware that Prince Harry could target them with fresh new attacks once he takes to the court next month for his phone hacking case against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

As per The Daily Beast, the Duke of Sussex will appear in court for three days next month in his trial against MGN, where he is expected to lob fresh attacks at the royal family, especially Prince William and his step-mother Queen Camilla.

Talking about what the Royal Family thinks of Prince Harry’s unprecedented court appearance, a friend of Prince William’s told The Daily Beast: “I think the family know he could say anything and no one is looking forward to it.”

“Harry seems to be obsessed by the idea that everyone was in cahoots with the media, so presumably there will be lots more of that,” the pal added.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry made several incendiary claims against Prince William in his explosive memoir Spare, in which he also accused William of physically assaulting him.

Prince Harry also alleged in a separate case against News Group Newspapers that Prince William ‘received a very large amount of money’ and brokered a ‘secret agreement’ between NGN and the Royals.

As per The Daily Beast however, the deal, as part of which William reportedly received £1m, was not kept a secret from Prince Harry.

