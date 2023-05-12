 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles criticised for his views about the future of monarchy

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

King Charles criticised for his views about the future of monarchy

After the coronation of King Charles, the new monarch has started drawing criticism for his views about how he would run the institution.

Royal experts and commentators predicted that his plans would create problems for the next generation of the Windsors.

An expert said Prince William and Kate Middleton's son George could be a lonely king due to incumbent monarch's policies.

Royal commentator Angela Mollard said that King Charles' slimmed down monarchy would render George alone after the senior members of the royal family die or become ill.

She said William and Kate will likely have to step up to help King Charles in his old age. 

"There’s a glaring problem with the new look Brand Windsor. Excluding the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the average age of the remaining eight is 77," express.co.uk quoted the expert as saying.

The expert added, The new King wants a 'slimmed down' monarchy but looking at this image, he could find himself with a burnt-out monarchy if the older generation, including himself and the Queen, become ill or infirm, leaving Kate and William to do it all."

Ms Mollard warned this could lead to George, 9, being "stranded on his own" when he takes to the throne.

She added: “The political pressure on today's monarchy is very different, of course. But there are real dangers on both sides of the argument."

More From Royals:

Queen Camilla bracing for Prince Harry’s court argument: ‘Not pleasant’

Queen Camilla bracing for Prince Harry’s court argument: ‘Not pleasant’
Prince Harry ‘facing the music’ requires ‘bravery, humility’ video

Prince Harry ‘facing the music’ requires ‘bravery, humility’
Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work
Prince Harry looks ‘lonely, depressed’ like a ‘part of him is missing’ video

Prince Harry looks ‘lonely, depressed’ like a ‘part of him is missing’
Prince William, King Charles prepared for fresh Prince Harry attacks

Prince William, King Charles prepared for fresh Prince Harry attacks
How will Meghan Markle celebrate Mother’s Day? Plans revealed

How will Meghan Markle celebrate Mother’s Day? Plans revealed
Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral
John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation video

John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family
Prince Harry has ‘no solace’ as the world is ‘made of stone’ video

Prince Harry has ‘no solace’ as the world is ‘made of stone’
Prince Harry ‘regressing’ into a ‘silly teenager’ video

Prince Harry ‘regressing’ into a ‘silly teenager’
Prince Harry is a 'wayward son who’s chosen the Hollywood big bucks' over duty video

Prince Harry is a 'wayward son who’s chosen the Hollywood big bucks' over duty