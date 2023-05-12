King Charles criticised for his views about the future of monarchy

After the coronation of King Charles, the new monarch has started drawing criticism for his views about how he would run the institution.

Royal experts and commentators predicted that his plans would create problems for the next generation of the Windsors.

An expert said Prince William and Kate Middleton's son George could be a lonely king due to incumbent monarch's policies.



Royal commentator Angela Mollard said that King Charles' slimmed down monarchy would render George alone after the senior members of the royal family die or become ill.

She said William and Kate will likely have to step up to help King Charles in his old age.

"There’s a glaring problem with the new look Brand Windsor. Excluding the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the average age of the remaining eight is 77," express.co.uk quoted the expert as saying.

The expert added, The new King wants a 'slimmed down' monarchy but looking at this image, he could find himself with a burnt-out monarchy if the older generation, including himself and the Queen, become ill or infirm, leaving Kate and William to do it all."

Ms Mollard warned this could lead to George, 9, being "stranded on his own" when he takes to the throne.

She added: “The political pressure on today's monarchy is very different, of course. But there are real dangers on both sides of the argument."