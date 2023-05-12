 
Friday May 12, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work

The digital content creator for Prince William and Kate Middleton has been praised by royal fans for his work during the coronation of King Charles.

George Fuller, who has reportedly worked at the House of Commons, has been called an extremely talented man who knows how to get his job done.

The royal fans hoped that George would stay on longer with his sound background in journalism and the media.

William and Kate were also praised for hiring a black person as the digital content creator.

Meanwhile, some royal fans objected to one of the videos posted on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the video released after the Coronation Concert, King Charles was edited off.

The Coronation Concert was a part of the celebrations of King Charles ascension to the throne.

 King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.

