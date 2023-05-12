 
Friday May 12, 2023
Prince Harry ‘facing the music’ requires ‘bravery, humility’

Experts believe Prince Harry needs to be ‘wholly’ commended for ‘braving the music’ after the kind of ‘royal fuss’ he’s gotten around to.

An editor for The Independent, Victoria Richards, issued these claims and revelations.

She started everything off by saying, “imagine how fast his heart must have been beating, how tough it must have been to keep a perfect poker face throughout the whole affair – could you have done it? I’m not sure I could have.”

“Especially because this marks the first time Harry is seeing his father, brother Prince William, and other members of the royal family since he released his memoir Spare in January; notable for shocking revelations such as claims William physically attacked him, as well as his thoughts on Queen Camilla, his s** life, his drug use and his ‘kill count’ during his time served in the army.”

“If you’ve ever experienced a family breakdown or estrangement, or even just a savage argument at the dinner table, then you know how much it takes to walk back into the room (yes, even if you’re the one who stormed out of it in the first place).”

“It takes bravery, humility and a good deal of self-awareness to face the music after you’ve caused a right royal fuss. For that, Harry deserves to be commended.”

