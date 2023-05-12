 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Maya Hawke shows off unique style during performance in Milwaukee

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

She explained that her father Ethan, fosters a love for music and nurtured the same passion in her as well
She explained that her father Ethan, fosters a love for music and nurtured the same passion in her as well

Actress and singer Maya Hawke donned an eccentric fit while giving a live performance in Milwaukee. She looked stylish in a dark boiler suit paired with Mary Janes.

Maya, who gained attention for her role in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, is the daughter of actor Ethan Hawke and his ex-wife Uma Thurman. She served as the support act for The Bright Eyes, an indie-folk band at the Pabst Theater.

She was joined on stage by fellow performers Benjamin Lazar Davis, who is a multi-instrumentalist and composer as well as guitarist Will Graefe.

She has released two albums of her own which were fairly well-received, Blush, which came out in 2020 and Moss which she released in 2022. She discussed the ideas and inspiration behind her second album in an interview with As If Magazine:

“Interestingly, I wasn't conscious about the theme until I finished it. I have lines about swallowing the moon and glowing in the dark - I'm trying to express the importance of the light inside of you. So, when I saw the art that was planned for the shoot, I knew I had to do this because it felt interconnected.”

Although she has received significant praise for her acting roles, her main passion lies in music. She explained that her father Ethan, fosters a love for music and nurtured the same passion in her as well.

More From Entertainment:

Javier Bardem to receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime award

Javier Bardem to receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime award
Is Amber Heard planning to return to Hollywood?

Is Amber Heard planning to return to Hollywood?
'Huanted Mansion' director blown away by Jared Leto's Hatbox Ghost

'Huanted Mansion' director blown away by Jared Leto's Hatbox Ghost
Elizabeth Olsen feels ‘scary at times’ while filming Love & Death scenes

Elizabeth Olsen feels ‘scary at times’ while filming Love & Death scenes
Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller encourages young women to ‘speak their mind’

Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller encourages young women to ‘speak their mind’
Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date
Jennifer Lopez’s trainer shells out actress fitness mantra

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer shells out actress fitness mantra
Gina Rodriguez addresses childbirth injury and postpartum recovery process

Gina Rodriguez addresses childbirth injury and postpartum recovery process
Jack Black pays tribute to video games with hilarious new song video

Jack Black pays tribute to video games with hilarious new song
Tom Cruise conscious of his looks amid Shakira rumoured romance? video

Tom Cruise conscious of his looks amid Shakira rumoured romance?
Tom Cruise always ‘excited’ to perform Mission Impossible stunts, says Vanessa Kirby

Tom Cruise always ‘excited’ to perform Mission Impossible stunts, says Vanessa Kirby
Sam Asghari preparing to breakup with Britney Spears a year after marriage video

Sam Asghari preparing to breakup with Britney Spears a year after marriage