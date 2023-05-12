Prince Harry showing a ‘great deal of respect at the expense of his own comfort’

Experts believe Prince Harry has shown a ‘great deal of respect’ by showing up at the Coronation because “lesser men wouldn’t have gone at all.”



An editor for The Independent, Victoria Richards, issued these claims and revelations.

She believes, “The fact that he turned up in the first place is admirable enough – many wouldn’t have been able to stomach it.”

“Imagine the eyes of the world, let alone your family, on you and you alone; the whispers and giggles and snide looks.”

“Imagine the poignancy of being relegated to the third row, next to a second cousin of the King, while your brother takes prominence and embraces your father as part of the official pledge of allegiance.”

She also added, “People blast Harry for ‘betraying’ his family, but his presence at his father’s special day, to my mind, proves the opposite: he’s showing them a great deal of respect, at the expense of his own comfort. Lesser men wouldn’t have gone at all.”